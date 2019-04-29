Loading articles...

Man arrested in alleged sex assault at woman's home in The Beaches

Last Updated Apr 29, 2019 at 7:12 pm EDT

Cayle Dupuis, 32, of Toronto has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in her Beaches home early Sunday morning. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have charged a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at her home in the Beaches.

Officers were called to the residence in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

It was reported the man used a ladder to enter through a window on the side of her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then exited through the front door. He was not known to the victim.

On Monday, Cayle Dupuis surrendered to police.

Dupuis, 32, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, break and enter with intent, possession of a break-in instrument and prowl at night.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

 

AndyPet

good pixs
we need more street cameras in Toronto to help the public and police

April 29, 2019 at 7:32 pm
Adam Mussaji

Probably a Homeless person. Once convicted will get a shelter & comfort at TAX payers cost? Free Free Free.

April 29, 2019 at 7:37 pm
