Man arrested in alleged sex assault at woman's home in The Beaches
by News Staff
Posted Apr 29, 2019 7:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2019 at 7:12 pm EDT
Cayle Dupuis, 32, of Toronto has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in her Beaches home early Sunday morning. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have charged a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at her home in the Beaches.
Officers were called to the residence in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
It was reported the man used a ladder to enter through a window on the side of her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then exited through the front door. He was not known to the victim.
On Monday, Cayle Dupuis surrendered to police.
Dupuis, 32, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, break and enter with intent, possession of a break-in instrument and prowl at night.
