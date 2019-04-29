Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of being UAE spy dies in Turkish jail
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 3:05 am EDT
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a man accused of spying for the United Arab Emirates has committed suicide in prison.
The man was one of two suspects arrested in Istanbul earlier this month on charges of “political, military and international espionage.” The suspects have not been identified.
Anadolu Agency said Monday one of them hanged himself at Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul. It did not provide further details.
The men had allegedly confessed during interrogation that they had been spying on Arab dissidents based in Turkey on behalf of the UAE, Turkish officials said.
Turkish authorities were also investigating the possibility that they could have been involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.
The Associated Press
