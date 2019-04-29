Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawmakers reach $50M deal on Visit Florida tourism agency
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 8:04 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislative budget negotiators have reached a deal to extend the life of the Visit Florida tourism agency, which had been set to expire in October.
The House and Senate agreed Monday to approve $50 million for the agency and move its “sunset” date to June 30, 2020. That’s lower than the $76 million Gov. Ron DeSantis requested but higher than the Republican-led House initially proposed.
Visit Florida markets tourism destinations in Florida through a variety of advertising methods, but House leaders have questioned whether it is necessary.
House lawmakers were especially unhappy when Visit Florida in 2015 secretly inked a $1 million endorsement deal with rapper Pitbull, a move many viewed as reckless spending. The agency is now under new leadership.
About 126 million tourists visited Florida last year.