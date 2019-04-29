Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indians vote in 4th phase of mammoth national election
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 1:39 am EDT
Indian women try to find out their voting booth at a polling center during the fourth phase of general elections in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 29, 2019. The voting over seven phases ends May 19, with counting scheduled for May 23. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
NEW DELHI — Indians are voting in the fourth phase of a staggered national election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party facing a major test.
Voting is being held in nine states on Monday. The remaining three phases will be completed by May 19. Vote counting begins May 23.
Monday’s polling is a big test for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, who won 56 of the 72 seats being contested Monday in 2014 elections that swept the BJP to power.
But it suffered a setback in December when the opposition Congress party wrested power from the BJP in three key state elections — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh vote on Monday.