Girl recalls attack: "I was scared, really, really scared"
by Amy Taxin And Christopher Weber, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 12:22 am EDT
A group organized by Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence holds a rally in Squirrel Hill, Sunday, April 28, 2019. It was six months yesterday that a gunman shot and killed 11 people while they worshipped at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
POWAY, Calif. — Eight-year-old Noya Dahan had finished praying and gone to play with other children at her Southern California synagogue when gunshots rang out. Her uncle grabbed her and the other children, leading them outside to safety as her leg bled from a shrapnel wound.
Noya recalled how the group of children cried out of fear after a gunman entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday morning and started shooting.
The onslaught on the last day of Passover, a Jewish holiday celebrating freedom, wounded Dahan, her uncle and the congregation’s rabbi. The attack killed beloved congregant Lori Kaye, 60.
Authorities said the 19-year-old gunman opened fire as about 100 people were worshipping exactly six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
