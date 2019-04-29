Faith Goldy's mayoral campaign finances to be audited

Toronto’s Compliance Audit Committee will be assigning an auditor to assess Faith Goldy’s mayoral campaign finances.

The audit was requested by Evan Balgord, the Executive Director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The complaint claims the white nationalist was soliciting donations for a court challenge against Bell Media from non-Ontarians.

Under section 88.8 of the Municipal Elections Act, only individuals who reside in Ontario are allowed to contribute to campaigns.

Balgord also states in the complaint that since Goldy supports her “political advocacy through ongoing donations from supporters,” they allege her income was not kept separate from campaign donations.

He suggested that her personal accounts should be included in the audit to ensure “funds intended for the campaign where used as intended and properly recorded separate from her income at the time.”

The committee determined there was sufficient concern that contributions may have been solicited from outside Ontario, and that they may not have been kept separate from personal accounts.

Goldy denies the allegations and claims she made a legal $25,000 donation to her own campaign to cover legal fees.

In her statement, Goldy claims the complaint stems from Balgord’s previous position as a special assistant to Mayor John Tory and his current job at the Canadian Anti-Hate network.