Faith Goldy's mayoral campaign finances to be audited

Last Updated Apr 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm EDT

Faith Goldy who was supposed to speak at Wilfrid Laurier University but was interrupted by a fire alarm speaks outside the university on March 20, 2018. Six Canadian individuals and groups involved in "organized hate" have been banned from having any further presence on Facebook and Instagram. Those banned include one-time Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Toronto’s Compliance Audit Committee will be assigning an auditor to assess Faith Goldy’s mayoral campaign finances.

The audit was requested by Evan Balgord, the Executive Director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The complaint claims the white nationalist was soliciting donations for a court challenge against Bell Media from non-Ontarians.

Under section 88.8 of the Municipal Elections Act, only individuals who reside in Ontario are allowed to contribute to campaigns.

Balgord also states in the complaint that since Goldy supports her “political advocacy through ongoing donations from supporters,” they allege her income was not kept separate from campaign donations.

He suggested that her personal accounts should be included in the audit to ensure “funds intended for the campaign where used as intended and properly recorded separate from her income at the time.”

The committee determined there was sufficient concern that contributions may have been solicited from outside Ontario, and that they may not have been kept separate from personal accounts.

Goldy denies the allegations and claims she made a legal $25,000 donation to her own campaign to cover legal fees.

In her statement, Goldy claims the complaint stems from Balgord’s previous position as a special assistant to Mayor John Tory and his current job at the Canadian Anti-Hate network.

 

Richard Killy

Oh of course they are. How about Tory and all the other candidates as well? ?…. Even though they used the police to remove her from a mayoral debate, that she was intentionally not invited too. But they don’t touch groups that spew anti-semetic hatred towards the Jewish Community. They are so obviously selective on who they choose to investigate, that it’s disgusting and blatantly biased !!!

April 29, 2019 at 5:44 pm