Ex-TCU receiver Turpin pleads guilty in girlfriend's assault
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 10:12 pm EDT
This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office shows former TCU star kick returner KaVontae Turpin. He has been granted probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend last October (Tarrant County District Attorney's Office via AP)
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former TCU receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin has been granted probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend last October.
A judge in Fort Worth sentenced Turpin on Monday to two years of deferred adjudication probation and ordered him to complete a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program. If Turpin satisfies the terms of his probation, the charge against him will be dropped.
Turpin could have been sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for the third-degree felony.
Witnesses told police that they saw Turpin drag his girlfriend across a parking lot as she resisted and screamed for them to call 911. After his immediate suspension from the team, TCU coach Gary Patterson cut the senior days later when a previous assault charge against Turpin emerged from New Mexico.