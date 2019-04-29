Eaton Centre shooter could learn his sentence Monday

The man convicted in the shooting deaths of two men at the Eaton Centre in 2012 could learn his sentence as early as Monday.

Back in February, a jury found Christopher Husbands guilty of two counts of manslaughter — rejecting the defence’s argument that Husbands could not control his actions, due to his post-traumatic stress disorder.

The jury also found Husbands guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm in the shooting on June 2, 2012.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

Husbands, who was being tried in connection with the mall shooting for a second time, has already spent seven years in custody.

Two men were killed in the shooting. Prosecutors have said Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the food court while Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital nine days later.

Six others were hurt, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and survived, and a pregnant woman who was trampled by fleeing shoppers.

Husbands had previously been convicted of second-degree murder but a new trial was ordered after Ontario’s highest court found the trial judge had erred in denying Husbands’ request regarding the method of jury selection.