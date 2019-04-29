Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cambodian PM says China to help if EU cuts trade privileges
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 11:48 am EDT
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia’s prime minister says China has agreed to provide assistance if the European Union implements trade sanctions against the Southeast Asian nation over human rights violations and rule of law issues.
Hun Sen announced the assurance Monday on his Facebook page as he was returning from Beijing, where he attended a forum about China’s multibillion-dollar “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative.
The EU in February announced it was launching action that could suspend Cambodia’s preferential access to its market because of “severe deficiencies when it comes to human rights and labour rights.” The EU grants duty-free and quota-free access for items other than weapons.
Hun Sen also said China — Cambodia’s closest ally — pledged a 600 million yuan ($89 million) military assistance grant.
The Associated Press
