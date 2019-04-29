Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden sets his sights on Pennsylvania early in 2020 race
by Marc Levy, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 12:21 am EDT
FILE- In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Collier, Pa. Biden is picking Pennsylvania for the site of his first stump speech of the presidential campaign, sending a clear signal that he intends to own what may be the race's hardest-fought battleground of 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Joe Biden is picking Pennsylvania for his first campaign speech of the presidential race. That signals his hopes of owning what may be the toughest battleground of next year’s election.
The former vice-president’s speech to an organized labour crowd Monday afternoon in Pittsburgh comes days after he announced his candidacy and attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia.
For Biden, planting a flag in Pennsylvania makes sense: The longtime former senator from Delaware was born in Pennsylvania, has numerous ties to it and can use his deep inroads with influential state party figures to his advantage.
President Donald Trump’s campaign is already mapping out a strategy to win Pennsylvania for a second time, and the state forms the core of the president’s likeliest path to victory.