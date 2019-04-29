Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hundreds expected to march in autism funding protest Monday
by News Staff
Posted Apr 29, 2019 6:26 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2019 at 6:30 am EDT
Families and advocates of children with autism protest outside Queen's Park on March 7, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Hundreds of protesters will be taking to downtown streets on Monday in another big rally against the province’s changes to autism funding.
Organizers are not happy with Education Minister Lisa Thompson’s announcement last month to extend the funding deadline for each student with autism.
Critics say the announcement addresses a problem of the government’s own making, as hundreds of kids may soon enter school amid funding cuts for therapy.
The “March and Solutions” demonstration will kick off at 11 a.m. outside Nathan Phillips Square. Protestors will then march to Queen’s Park.
Before the march, MPP Lisa Gretzky, along with Autism Advocacy Ontario, will address the needs-based support for children and adults with autism.
The press conference will begin at 9 a.m. and will be live streamed on this website.
{* loginWidget *}