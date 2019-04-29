Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage utility begins draining city lake to repair pipe
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 11:57 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage utility is draining a city lake to repair a sewer line.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utilities is draining Campbell Lake to fix a line damaged by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Nov. 30.
Crews in March made temporary repairs on a 200-foot (61-meter) segment along the north shore of Campbell Lake.
Draining of the man-made lake began Sunday and it will take two or three days for dammed water to flow down Campbell Creek.
The utility has been working with wildlife authorities to ensure that the repair does not affect fish populations.
Fish are expected to make their way into the original stream bed along the bottom of the lake.
Permanent repairs must be finished by May 10.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
The Associated Press
