Afghan president holds council to set agenda for peace talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 1:27 am EDT
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ghani is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban. But the gathering instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
KABUL — The Afghan president is hosting a grand council of some 2,500 prominent figures to agree on a shared approach to peace talks with the Taliban.
But the gathering — known as a Loya Jirga — instead looks to further aggravate divisions within the U.S.-backed government, even as America makes progress with the insurgents in direct talks aimed at ending the 18-year war
President Ashraf Ghani hopes to showcase unity at the gathering of politicians, tribal elders and others. But Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, his partner in a unity government brokered by the United States after a bitterly disputed election in 2014, heads a list of prominent no-shows.
U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilza has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban, who refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government.