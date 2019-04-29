Loading articles...

Abandon Jakarta: Indonesia again mulls plan for new capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s decades long discussion about building a new capital has inched forward after President Joko Widodo approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta.

Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro says Widodo decided at a special Cabinet meeting Monday to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java.

The site for a new capital hasn’t been announced but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the favoured location.

Brodjonegoro said a new capital would require an area of 30,000 to 40,000 hectares (about 74,000 to 99,000 acres) and have a population of up to 1.5 million.

Jakarta has a population of about 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.