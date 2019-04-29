Abandon Jakarta: Indonesia again mulls plan for new capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s decades long discussion about building a new capital has inched forward after President Joko Widodo approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta.

Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro says Widodo decided at a special Cabinet meeting Monday to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java.

The site for a new capital hasn’t been announced but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the favoured location.

Brodjonegoro said a new capital would require an area of 30,000 to 40,000 hectares (about 74,000 to 99,000 acres) and have a population of up to 1.5 million.

Jakarta has a population of about 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.

The Associated Press