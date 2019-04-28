Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Westchester ends deal with manager of Playland
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 10:16 pm EDT
RYE, N.Y. — Westchester County is ending its relationship with a company under contract to manage Rye Playland.
County Executive George Latimer announced Sunday the county has notified Standard Amusements that it has elected to terminate its agreement.
The New York-based private company had entered into a deal with the county to manage and renovate the 1920s Art Deco amusement park almost three years ago.
Latimer says his administration wants to see Playland “succeed and thrive,” but he says he does not see that happening under the current arrangement.
Standard Amusements said the administration has been negotiating in bad faith and called the decision “deeply disappointing and devastatingly false.” The company said “it exposes taxpayers to hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from Playland’s extensive capital needs and needless litigation.”
The Associated Press
