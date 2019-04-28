Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Rabbi recalls moment shooter confronted him
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 9:26 am EDT
POWAY, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting at a California synagogue (all times local):
6:20 a.m.
The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting recalls the moment the suspected shooter pointed a gun at him.
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein says he was in the middle of his Saturday sermon at the Chabad of Poway when he heard loud noises. Goldstein says during a phone interview Sunday on “Today” he was “face-to-face with this murderer, this terrorist” when he turned around.
He says he put his hands up to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting.
One person, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed in the shooting. The rabbi remembered her as a “pioneering, founding member” of the congregation and says he is “heartbroken” by her death.
At least three others, including Goldstein, were injured.