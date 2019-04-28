Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shooting kills college football player, injures Giants' pick
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 5:56 pm EDT
TOPEKA, Kan. — Police in Kansas are investigating a shooting that killed one current Washburn University football player and injured a former player just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants.
Topeka police say officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Washburn coach Craig Schurig says Simmons’ death is heartbreaking. He says the junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, maintained a great attitude even while battling through two knee injuries.
Cornerback Corey Ballentine is the wounded player who was picked by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. The 23-year-old grew up in Topeka, where Washburn is located.
Police said Ballentine’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but it’s not yet clear how they might affect his football career.
This story has been corrected to show that Simmons’ first name was Dwane, not Dwayne.