1 person seriously injured after shooting in Woodbine Gardens area

Last Updated Apr 28, 2019 at 8:22 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

One person is in hospital after a shooting in the Woodbine Gardens area on Sunday evening.

Paramedics responded to a call in the Victoria Park and Donora Drive area around 7 p.m.

A male victim was reportedly found with five gunshot wounds in the arms and chest and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

