Sentencing in terrorism case to focus on man's mental state
by Michael Tarm, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 9:41 am EDT
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. Prosecutors and defense lawyers have recommended starkly different sentences for the 25-year-old convicted terrorist whose multi day sentencing hearing starts Monday. In Friday, April 26, 2019 court filings, prosecutors requested a 40-year prison term for Daoud, arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to detonate what he believed was a real bomb by a crowded Chicago bar. The defense wants him released by 2021 or earlier, as soon as a treatment program for his mental health needs can be developed. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File)
CHICAGO — A man convicted of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb by a Chicago bar in 2012 is set to be sentenced.
A focus at a multiday sentencing hearing that starts Monday will be Adel Daoud’s mental health before and after his arrest in an FBI sting. An undercover agent supplied the fake bomb.
In Friday filings, prosecutors recommended a 40-year prison term. Defence attorneys asked that Daoud be released as soon as a treatment program ensuring his mental health can be developed. They noted that he’s been in jail for seven years.
The 25-year-old was temporarily deemed mentally unfit for trial after a judge concluded he sincerely believed shadowy figures were out to get him.
Daoud in November entered the equivalent of no-contest plea to all charges.