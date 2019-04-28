Ontario budget slashes music grant program in half

The Ford government is cutting a music grant program by more than half, as it looks to modernize it.

The day after the Progressive Conservative government tabled its first budget earlier this month, officials told the Canadian Independent Music Association that the Ontario Music Fund would be reduced from $15-million to $7-million.

The association’s president, Stuart Johnston, says he was surprised by the size of the cut.

The Tories said in the budget that they would be reviewing the program to refocus its investments into emerging talent.

The government notes that several large acts and companies have received money through the fund.

Sony Music, Universal Music and Warner Music shared $1.75-million in 2017-18.

Johnston, who represents the independent music community, says the investments the fund makes in small business are sound.