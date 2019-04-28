Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, says Trump 'is not a patriot'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 1:59 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks to media during a campaign event held at the Liberty House in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)
WASHINGTON — An Iraq War veteran who is running for president says President Donald Trump “is not a patriot.”
Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump’s doctor lied to get him out of serving in the Vietnam War. Moulton said twice of Trump, “He’s not a patriot.” Moulton said the president “used his father’s connections to get a doctor to lie about bone spurs, so he could stay home.”
The president has never served in the military. He obtained several deferments to avoid going to Vietnam, including one attained with a physician’s letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Moulton also said Trump’s friendliness toward Russia and his criticism of the late Sen. John McCain disqualify the president as a patriot.