Man stabbed in Parkdale, suspect wanted

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Parkdale Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at Queen Street and MacDonell Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. He was described as a white male, wearing all black clothing and possibly a pair of sunglasses.

Investigators could not confirm whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

