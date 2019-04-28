Loading articles...

Male in critical condition after Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Apr 28, 2019 at 11:32 pm EDT

Police in a small community in central Ontario are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide. Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One male has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to Ivy Green Crescent in the Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to paramedics.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.