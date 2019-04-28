Leger poll shows Conservative majority within reach

A new poll suggests support for Justin Trudeau, his government and his party sank to a new low this month, just six months before Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or turf them after just one term.

According to the Leger poll, conducted this month for The Canadian Press, just 27 per cent of respondents said they’d vote for Trudeau’s Liberals.

That was 13 points behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, who at 40 per cent, were in majority government range.

The NDP had 12 per cent support, the Green party 11 per cent and Maxime Bernier’s fledgling People’s Party of Canada three per cent.

Only 30 per cent of respondents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the Trudeau government while 65 per cent said they were very or somewhat dissatisfied.

And Trudeau was five points behind Scheer on the question of who would make the best prime minister, with 20 per cent to the Conservative leader’s 25 per cent.

Still, when asked if Canada would be better off with a Liberal or Conservative government, 30 per cent chose the Liberals and 25 per cent picked the Tories – fully 45 per cent said they didn’t know.

Leger’s Internet-based survey of 1,522 eligible Canadian voters cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered random samples.