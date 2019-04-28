Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iraq: Yazidis to accept survivors of IS rape, not children
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 10:40 am EDT
IRBIL, Iraq — The spiritual council for Iraq’s Yazidi community says it will not embrace the children of women raped by Islamic State group men, just days after it said it would accept “all survivors” of the extremist group’s attempted annihilation of the minority community.
The Supreme Spiritual Council says the media “distorted” the meaning of an earlier statement concerning the Yazidi women and children abducted by IS militants in 2014 and sold into sexual slavery.
Many of the women are believed to be in Syria, where they were forced to have children with their captors in the now defunct IS “caliphate”.
Yazidi official Ali Khedhir Ilyas said Sunday the council encourages the women to return with their children, but added “we cannot force the families to accept” those born of rape.
