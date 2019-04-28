Loading articles...

Canadian kidnapped off Nigerian oil rig

Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is among three oil workers who were kidnapped in Nigeria on Saturday.

The three workers from Canada, Scotland and Nigeria were abducted during an early-morning raid on a rig owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources in Ogbele, Rivers State, according to Reuters reports.

The abduction is the second in the Delta region within the last week.

According to Global Affairs Canada, officials from the consulate are supporting the family of the kidnapped Canadian. A statement added they are working to get more information from Nigerian authorities.

The agency won’t be releasing any more information for now, citing privacy concerns.

A  military spokesperson in Nigeria said troops are searching the swamps, and police have upped security in that area where civilians were recently attacked.

