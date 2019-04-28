Man wanted for sex assault of woman in her Beaches home

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at her home in the Beaches.

Officers were called to the residence in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

It was reported a man somehow gained entry in her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 to 30 years old with a slim build, short dark hair and a dark beard.

He was wearing casual slim fit pants, a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on the elbow, dark runners with white soles and was carrying a knapsack.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact police.