Loading articles...

B.C. ticket holder wins Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket holder in British Columbia claimed the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s $1 million guaranteed prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 1 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.