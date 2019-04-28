Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on home in Vaughan

Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted on a home in Vaughan on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the Canada-Israel Friendship Association says a resident of Thornhill Woods, a predominantly Jewish suburb, reported the offensive graffiti seen on a neighbour’s garage doors.

Gila Martow, MPP for Thornhill said in a tweet that the incident was “heartbreaking to see.”

Police tell CityNews they are aware of “this potentially hate motivated graffiti” and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.