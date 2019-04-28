An early adopter, Arkansas rethinks lawmaker term limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly three decades after Arkansas became one of the first states to cap how long someone can serve in the Legislature, lawmakers may find out next year just how far voters are willing to go to limit their time in office.

Arkansas lawmakers are sending voters a proposal that would rework the term limits on House and Senate members for the second time in the past several years. It’s a pre-emptive strike against another proposal a group is trying to put on the 2020 ballot that would impose the strictest term limits in the U.S.

Arkansas currently caps lawmakers’ time in office at 16 years under an amendment that voters approved in 2014 loosening limits that were imposed in the 1990s. It’s one of 15 states with legislative term limits.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press





