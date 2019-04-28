Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An early adopter, Arkansas rethinks lawmaker term limits
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 10:25 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, Stuart Rubio, left, signs a petition to limit lawmakers terms in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas was one of the first states to cap how long someone can serve in the Legislature nearly three decades ago, but competing term limit measures on the ballot next year could test just how far voters are willing to go in limiting lawmakers' time in office. In the legislative session that just wrapped up, Arkansas lawmakers sent voters a proposal that would rework the term limits on House and Senate members for the second time in the past several years.(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly three decades after Arkansas became one of the first states to cap how long someone can serve in the Legislature, lawmakers may find out next year just how far voters are willing to go to limit their time in office.
Arkansas lawmakers are sending voters a proposal that would rework the term limits on House and Senate members for the second time in the past several years. It’s a pre-emptive strike against another proposal a group is trying to put on the 2020 ballot that would impose the strictest term limits in the U.S.
Arkansas currently caps lawmakers’ time in office at 16 years under an amendment that voters approved in 2014 loosening limits that were imposed in the 1990s. It’s one of 15 states with legislative term limits.