Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alaska village eyes reindeer plant idea as economic boost
by Rachel D'Oro, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 11:25 am EDT
This undated photo shows reindeer traveling on Saint George Island near the village of Saint George, Alaska. A minister on another Alaska island is leading an effort to help the impoverished Native village create a new economy with the plentiful supply of reindeer that roam its island home. (Pat Pletnikoff via AP)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska minister is leading an effort to help an impoverished Native village create a new economy with the plentiful supply of reindeer that roam its island home.
John Honan sees great potential for establishing a small commercial reindeer processing plant for residents of Saint George, home to 60 people and an estimated 350 reindeer.
Honan is a Protestant pastor who runs an emergency housing ministry on another island. He has launched a donation drive for equipment. He’s also set up a relief fund for the tiny Aleut community.
Donations so far include a portable band saw, a table saw, two sets of butchering knives and $730 to go toward a refrigerated shipping container to serve as the plant building.
Saint George Mayor Pat Pletnikoff envisions creating three or four jobs.