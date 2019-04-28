Alaska village eyes reindeer plant idea as economic boost

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska minister is leading an effort to help an impoverished Native village create a new economy with the plentiful supply of reindeer that roam its island home.

John Honan sees great potential for establishing a small commercial reindeer processing plant for residents of Saint George, home to 60 people and an estimated 350 reindeer.

Honan is a Protestant pastor who runs an emergency housing ministry on another island. He has launched a donation drive for equipment. He’s also set up a relief fund for the tiny Aleut community.

Donations so far include a portable band saw, a table saw, two sets of butchering knives and $730 to go toward a refrigerated shipping container to serve as the plant building.

Saint George Mayor Pat Pletnikoff envisions creating three or four jobs.

Rachel D’Oro, The Associated Press



