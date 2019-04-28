Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska jail fire kills 2 prisoners, seriously injures guard
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 6:45 pm EDT
NAPAKIAK, Alaska — An early morning fire at an Alaska jail killed two inmates and seriously injured a guard who was trying to release them.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that authorities have not yet identified the victims of the fire in the village of Napakiak in southwest Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers received a report around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that the jailhouse was “full engulfed in flames” and that two prisoners inside their cells “were not able to get free” of their cells.
The injured guard was flown out of the community by a medivac helicopter. Two other guards escaped the building without reported injuries.
Police say it was not immediately clear how the fire started, although a guard reported the blaze was the result of a prisoner setting fire to a mattress.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
