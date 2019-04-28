Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 die in Alabama when SUV falls onto tracks, is hit by train
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2019 4:08 pm EDT
MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities say three people in a Jeep Wrangler died when the SUV fell from an overpass off-ramp and was struck by a train in Alabama.
News agencies report that police say a female front-seat passenger saw the oncoming train and was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle before it was hit early Sunday.
Mobile police said in a news release that the driver was thrown from the falling vehicle and died. It says the bodies of two men were found in the rear seat.
The accident occurred about 4:40 a.m. Sunday under an Interstate 10 off-ramp to Dauphin Island Parkway South.
Police are investigating the cause. They have not released the names of the dead because they are trying to reach next-of-kin.
The Associated Press
