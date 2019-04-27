Two suspects in custody after early morning Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects are in custody following an early morning shooting in Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to a home on Dundas Street, just east of Islington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night following a noise complaint.

Police say between 50 and 100 people were at the scene for some type of gathering.

Shortly thereafter a young man was located suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body.

He was transported to a trauma centre and his injuries are now considered non-life threatening.

Police arrested two people at the scene and recovered some firearms.