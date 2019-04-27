Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two suspects in custody after early morning Etobicoke shooting
by News Staff
Posted Apr 27, 2019 7:19 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2019 at 8:10 am EDT
A young man suffered serious injuries following a shooting at a home in the area of Dundas and Islington. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
Two suspects are in custody following an early morning shooting in Etobicoke.
Police say they were called to a home on Dundas Street, just east of Islington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night following a noise complaint.
Police say between 50 and 100 people were at the scene for some type of gathering.
Shortly thereafter a young man was located suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body.
He was transported to a trauma centre and his injuries are now considered non-life threatening.
Police arrested two people at the scene and recovered some firearms.
Mum and Dad away ? Kids throw a party……nice. That’s mostly a nice area.
House bash went wrong…Next time, don’t invite guests with guns.