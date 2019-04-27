Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Yemeni officials say bombing kills 7 family members
by Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 3:02 pm EDT
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say seven family members have been killed in a bombing in the country’s southern Dhale province.
The officials say the seven, including two women, are from one family and were killed Saturday in the district of Qataba.
The Houthi rebels say a suspected airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition hit the family vehicle, while officials from the internationally recognized government say Houthi shells killed the family.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since March 2015.
The war has devastated impoverished Yemen, turning the Arab nation into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
