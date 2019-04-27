Three arrested in 2016 shooting death of Toronto man

Three people have been arrested and the search continues for a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man three years ago.

Police say 26-year-old Faysal Mohamed Hees was found shot to death at a home on Islington Avenue on the morning of December 19, 2016

On Friday, police arrested three men in connection with the case: 21-year-old Adil Zeno of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder whle 27-year-old Mohamud Duale and 26-year-old Ahmed Abdi Siyad are facing charges of accessory after the face for murder.

Police have also issued a warrant for a female suspect, also wanted for first-degree murder. Monique Ibrahim, who also goes by the name Rose Carter, is described as five-foot-one, approximately 100 pounds with a slim buid and long black hair.

Police believe she may have fled the city.