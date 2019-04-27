Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three arrested in 2016 shooting death of Toronto man
by News Staff
Posted Apr 27, 2019 9:41 am EDT
Police have issued a warrant for Monique Ibrahim, who also goes by the name Rose Carter, wanted for first-degree murder. TPS/HO
Three people have been arrested and the search continues for a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man three years ago.
Police say 26-year-old Faysal Mohamed Hees was found shot to death at a home on Islington Avenue on the morning of December 19, 2016
On Friday, police arrested three men in connection with the case: 21-year-old Adil Zeno of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder whle 27-year-old Mohamud Duale and 26-year-old Ahmed Abdi Siyad are facing charges of accessory after the face for murder.
Police have also issued a warrant for a female suspect, also wanted for first-degree murder. Monique Ibrahim, who also goes by the name Rose Carter, is described as five-foot-one, approximately 100 pounds with a slim buid and long black hair.