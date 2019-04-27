North says he won't serve second term as president of NRA

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA’s finances. He said there is a “clear crisis” and “it needs to be dealt with” if the NRA is to survive.

The Associated Press