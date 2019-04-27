Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Model in Sao Paulo dies after taking ill on catwalk
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 9:35 pm EDT
Model Tales Soares wears a creation from Ratier collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 26, 2019. A statement from organizers said that Soares died after taking ill while participating in the Sao Paulo's Fashion Week. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
RIO DE JANEIRO — A model participating in Sao Paulo’s Fashion Week has died after getting sick and falling on the catwalk.
A statement from organizers said Tales Soares took ill Saturday while in a parade of fashion brand Ocksa. A medical team attended to him on the catwalk and Soares was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The statement did not provide more details.
Daily Folha de S. Paulo reported that Soares tripped on his shoelace and fell. According to the paper, people in the crowd initially thought his fall was part of a performance.
A photo in the newspaper showed the model lying face down on the catwalk while paramedics attended to him. The paper reported Soares was 26 years old.