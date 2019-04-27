Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Mexico deports Hondurans amid pressure to reduce migration
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 7:45 pm EDT
Mexican artist Julio Antonio Torres paints a mural on a wall near the Suchiate river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, April 27, 2019. The mural shows a Quetzal, a bird that takes migrants out of their homes and builds a future, according to its author. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
MEXICO CITY — Mexican immigration authorities say they have returned 104 migrants by plane to Honduras.
The flight back to Honduras on Saturday came amid pressure on Mexico from the government of President Donald Trump to clamp down on migration to the U.S.
Mexican officials are now sorting through a backlog of petitions for transit or humanitarian visas in southern Mexico. Frustrated by long waits for visas and overcrowding at shelters, many migrants are opting to continue north without Mexico’s blessing.
The National Migration Institute said that more than 600 Cuban nationals broke out of the Siglo XXI migration station in Tapachula, Chiapas on Thursday. The civil servants manning the station are unarmed, the institute said.