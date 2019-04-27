Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man suspected of homicide found with gunshot wound; SIU investigating
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 10:50 pm EDT
Special Investigations Unit
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man officers describe as a homicide suspect was found with a gunshot wound in Cambridge.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Waterloo Regional Police were conducting a “high-risk takedown” of a man in a vehicle parked at a gas station.
The agency says the man drove his vehicle into a wooded area, and officers found him with a gunshot wound a short time later.
Waterloo regional police say the 39-year-old was wanted on “numerous outstanding criminal charges” and was also a suspect in the death of Helen Schaller, who was killed earlier this month.
They say the man was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates all reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
