Man suspected of homicide found with gunshot wound; SIU investigating

Special Investigations Unit

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man officers describe as a homicide suspect was found with a gunshot wound in Cambridge.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Waterloo Regional Police were conducting a “high-risk takedown” of a man in a vehicle parked at a gas station.

The agency says the man drove his vehicle into a wooded area, and officers found him with a gunshot wound a short time later.

Waterloo regional police say the 39-year-old was wanted on “numerous outstanding criminal charges” and was also a suspect in the death of Helen Schaller, who was killed earlier this month.

They say the man was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates all reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

