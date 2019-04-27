Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lead from Notre Dame fire dictates area health precautions
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 11:58 am EDT
Experts inspect the damaged Notre Dame cathedral after the fire in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Experts are assessing the blackened shell of Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral to establish next steps to save what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the almost 900-year-old building. With the fire that broke out Monday evening and quickly consumed the cathedral now under control, attention is turning to ensuring the structural integrity of the remaining building. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Paris police say areas near Notre Dame Cathedral with elevated lead levels after the fire that ravaged the famous monument will remain closed to the public until they are deemed safe.
The fire sent large amounts of lead into the air because hundreds of tons of the metal were used in Notre Dame’s frame, as well as the church spire that burned and collapsed.
Paris police have advised residents and shopkeepers around Notre Dame to remove any surface dust they see with wet wipes.
The city’s police force said in a statement Saturday that no cases of lead poisoning have been reported since the April 15 fire but most health risks come from long-term exposure.
The statement said precautions will be taken to protect workers when Notre Dame is rebuilt.