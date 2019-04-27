Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LBJ's daughters to christen warship bearing his name
by David Sharp, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 9:05 am EDT
BATH, Maine — Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughters are set to christen a stealth warship that bears the 36th president’s name at a ceremony in Maine.
Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson are co-sponsors of the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, which is under construction at Bath Iron Works.
The 610-foot warship is the last in a class of three ships that are the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers built for the U.S. Navy. The ships feature a new wave-piercing “tumblehome” hull, a stealthy shape, electric propulsion and advanced automation.
Robb said before Saturday’s ceremony that her father would be honoured to have his name on a Navy ship, especially one that “looks forward, not backward.” It will undergo further outfitting and sea trials before it’s commissioned into service.