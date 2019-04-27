Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
IS claims 3 militants who blew up during Sri Lanka raid
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 8:51 pm EDT
In this Friday, April 26, 2019, image made from video, officers hold up an Islamic State group flag in Arabic that reads: "There is no God, but Allah" and "Allah, Prophet, Muhammad" during a raid on a house in Sainthamaruthu, Sri Lanka. Militants linked to Easter suicide bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces on the house in the country's east, leaving behind a grisly discovery Saturday: 15 bodies, including six children. (AP Photo)
AMPARA, Sri Lanka — The Islamic State group has claimed three of the militants killed in a shootout with police in eastern Sri Lanka.
In a statement published early Sunday by the extremists’ Aamaq news agency, IS gave their noms du guerre as Abu Hammad, Abu Sufyan and Abu al-Qa’qa.
It says they opened fire with automatic weapons and “after exhausting their ammunition, detonated on them their explosive belts.”
IS falsely claimed their militants killed 17 “disbelievers” in the attack. The militants often exaggerate their claims.
The claim carried a photograph of two men before an IS flag, one carrying a Chinese variant of the Kalashnikov rifle like the one found at the scene, another smiling.
Sri Lanka’s military says the gunfight Friday night in Ampara District left 15 dead, including six children.