Iran's Guard monitors US aircraft carrier with drone
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 10:14 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has successfully managed a surveillance flight over a U.S. aircraft carrier.
The Saturday report shows footage apparently from a Guard drone that flew over a U.S. carrier and another U.S. warship in the Persian Gulf. The images show jet fighters parked on the aircraft carrier deck.
The report did not elaborate on when the footage was shot.
The development comes after the U.S. government earlier this month designated the Guard as a terrorist group to increase pressure on Iran and further isolate the country. Iran responded by labeling all U.S. forces as terrorists.
Lt. Chloe J. Morgan, a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson, says the U.S. and its allies are committed to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. She didn’t elaborate.