Indian police uncovered a plot, but Sri Lanka didn't act

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — While monitoring the usual channels, Indian police stumbled upon a detailed plot for what would become the bloodiest Islamic State group-linked attack in South Asia.

Police came across a name they had no record of — National Towheed Jamaat, the Sri Lankan IS-backed militant organization that authorities say conducted the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Police managed to break into the group’s communications and began tapping into the plot, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi.

Top Sri Lankan officials have acknowledged that some of the island nation’s intelligence units were given advance notice about the attacks and that little was done to prevent them.

The Associated Press



