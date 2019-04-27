Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Indian police uncovered a plot, but Sri Lanka didn't act
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 9:18 am EDT
A Sri Lankan soldier cleans the face of a girl after she was found at the site of an explosion and a gun-battle in Kalmunai, eastern Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Militants linked to Easter suicide bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces on a house in the country's east. (AP Photo/Achala Upendra)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — While monitoring the usual channels, Indian police stumbled upon a detailed plot for what would become the bloodiest Islamic State group-linked attack in South Asia.
Police came across a name they had no record of — National Towheed Jamaat, the Sri Lankan IS-backed militant organization that authorities say conducted the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.
Police managed to break into the group’s communications and began tapping into the plot, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi.
Top Sri Lankan officials have acknowledged that some of the island nation’s intelligence units were given advance notice about the attacks and that little was done to prevent them.