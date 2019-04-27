Loading articles...

Human remains found in forest near Oshawa Creek

Forensics is investigating after human remains were found in a forest near the Oshawa River. CITYNEWS/Douglas Boyd

Durham police are investigating after human remains were found in forested area near the Oshawa Creek.

Officers were called to the area of Taunton Road and Northbrook Street by a fisherman who discovered the remains.

Forensic investigators have been called in and will conducting a post mortem to determine more details about the deceased.

No further details are available.

