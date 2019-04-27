Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heavy rains lash Mozambique after Cyclone Kenneth; 4 dead
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 5:12 am EDT
PEMBA, Mozambique — Heavy rains are lashing northern Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth as aid groups warn of possible flooding and mudslides in the days ahead.
At least four deaths have been reported. Mozambique’s disaster authorities say one person was killed in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island say two people died there.
Cyclone Kenneth arrived late Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.
Aid groups have warned that flooding remains a danger after Kenneth, just as flooding caused most of the deaths after Idai.
The Red Cross federation reports heavy damage to Mozambique’s northernmost Cabo Delgado province, with the communities of Macomia, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia of highest concern.
Communications remain challenging.
The Associated Press
