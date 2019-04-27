Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Greek bishop skips holy object's arrival at military airport
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 5:01 pm EDT
Orthodox faithful light their candles with "Holy Fire" brought from Jerusalem, at a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A lantern carrying a flame lit in Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher Church was welcomed in Greece with honors reserved for visiting heads of state. But a senior cleric boycotted the ceremony, miffed that the "Holy Flame" did not land within his see.(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS, Greece — A lantern carrying a flame lit in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher Church has been welcomed to Greece with honours reserved for visiting heads of state on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
But a senior cleric boycotted the ceremony, miffed that the holy flame wasn’t arriving at the airport within his territorial jurisdiction.
Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia told Greek network Skai TV he learned Friday that the plane carrying the revered object would land at a military airport instead of at Athens International Airport.
Nicholas said he thought the change of airports “degraded” the Holy Fire miracle that Orthodox Christians believe takes place every Easter at the site of Jesus’ tomb.
He decided not to join the official delegation that travelled to Israel on Saturday to collect the lantern.