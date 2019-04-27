Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fun meets anti-bullying effort at annual Sikh Day Parade
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 4:06 pm EDT
Participants practice Gatka, a martial art, as they march down Madison Avenue during the Sikh Day Parade, celebrating the Sikh holiday of Vaisakhi, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York’s Madison Avenue was awash with live Indian music, food and dancing as it hosted the city’s annual Sikh (SEEK’) Day Parade.
Saturday’s celebration came with an effort to raise funds for a national TV ad campaign aimed at combating what organizers say is the bullying of Sikh children, especially those wearing the turban that is their traditional headwear.
The hourslong Manhattan parade is hosted by the New York-based Sikh Cultural Society.
The Sikh religion was born more than 500 years ago in India’s Punjab region. After a 1984 genocide, many left.
In New York, Sikhs are most visible in the borough of Queens, though the parade was held in Manhattan.