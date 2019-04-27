Flood weary communities in Ontario, Quebec brace for more rain

It’s shaping up to be another anxious weekend for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

More rain is in the forecast for an area stretching from cottage country north of Toronto, all the way east through Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities across the expansive flood zone have declared states of emergency, prompting the federal government to deploy hundreds of soldiers to help with sandbagging and other relief operations.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Friday afternoon that her city had felt it had matters under control until a rainstorm dumping as much as 60 mm of rain on already flooded regions moved in.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for similar reasons Thursday, prompting the federal government to send 400 soldiers to help sandbag and aid in relief efforts to small rural communities on the west edge of Ottawa.

Officials estimate the Ottawa River will rise nearly a metre over the next few days, well above its peak in a 2017 flood that was thought to have been a once-a-century event.

A close eye is also being kept on a hydroelectric dam, on a tributary of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal, that’s at risk of failing.

Water at the Chute-Bell dam has reached levels expected once every 1,000 years, but Hydro-Quebec says it’s confident the structure is solid.

Meantime, the Saint John River has been receding in Fredericton, where parts of the downtown core were underwater this week, but it’s feared the rain this weekend will reverse that.

In southern Manitoba, the rising Red River has forced some road closures and a small number of evacuations but earlier predictions for major flooding between the U.S. border and Winnipeg haven’t come to pass.

